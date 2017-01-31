Getting A Good Deal On Your Next Hotel Appointment

Whether it is business or pleasure, finding the right hotel room is essential. A bad hotel can put a damper on your whole trip and keep you from enjoying your stay. So take the time to learn how to find a great hotel at a perfect price. here are some tips to get you started.

To minimize your travel expenses when you are staying near a resort area like Walt Disney World, choose a hotel that offers a complimentary shuttle to nearby attractions. In this sort of area, you shouldn't need to rent a car. Instead, use a cab to get to your hotel and then use the shuttle to enjoy the fun.

If you are out of the room for any length of time, protect the valuables you leave in the room. In addition to leaving expensive items in a safe, leave the television on when you are out of the room. That will make it look like you are still there and thieves will move on.

Use sensible safety and security precautions when you stay at a hotel. Find out where all the fire exits are in case of an emergency. Also, note where the nearby fire extinguishers are located. If you have any valuables, keep them in the safe at the desk or in the room.

To help your family get into the hotel as comfortably as possible when you are pulling in for a late-night checkin, pull the car under the porte cochere, and leave the engine running while you go inside to check in. Even if you don't get lucky enough to get to have a room close to the front and have to drive to another entrance, this minimizes the traipsing that they have to do.

Prior to making a hotel reservation, do some research online in order to discover the best deals. It's not uncommon for a hotel employee to not mention to you that it is possible to receive a great discount online. For this reason, making a proactive search is advisable. Check out websites like SniqueAway, Jetsetter, or RueLaLaTravel.

Get all the information you need before booking a hotel room. In addition to making sure they serve all your basic needs, you should also ask if there are any events planned at the hotel at the same time you will be there. A convention, for instance, can mean you will be in a noisy, crowded hotel.

Check out priceline.com and other online hotel discount vendors to help you find the best deals out there. These websites can really bring hotel costs down to rock bottom prices. Even upper scale hotels can be found for more affordable prices. There's no reason you should be paying full rate.

Book your hotel room as far in advance as possible. You will be surprised at how quickly hotels fill up, especially in smaller towns with few hotels. If you wait until last minute, there is a good chance you may not even be able to book a room. So, be sure to reserve your room as soon as you know you need one!

To avoid spending $2 or $3 each time you want a soda at a hotel, throw a six- or twelve-pack into the car when you head out on the road. For almost as much money as that one soda, you can have a dozen of them chilling on ice in the room, or in the mini-fridge.

If you plan on using any glasses from the hotel minibar, make sure that you wash them first. Even if they appear to be clean, they may have been wiped with a chemical cleaner. Many housekeeping staff use the same products that they use to clean windows and mirrors on those glasses.

There are websites available that offer you an instant discount if the hotel you have booked decreases in price before your stay. You may end up with a good amount of money back in your pocket. The best thing about this type of site is that the opposite does not apply. If the rates increase, you will only have to pay the amount you were originally quoted.

If you plan to use the telephone provided in your hotel room, know what to expect as far as charges. Some hotels offer free local calls, but others charge for each call. In addition to any long distance charges, the hotel usually adds an extra fee. Use your cell phone to make calls from your hotel room when possible.

Before booking a hotel room, ask the hotel about their return policy. You never know what could happen and you may end up having to cancel your reservation. If there is no return policy, you could be basically throwing your money down the drain. Don't book with a hotel until you know this information.

If you will be needing a rollaway or a crib, alert the hotel to this fact when making your reservation. Not every hotel will be able to accommodate you. Additionally, there may be an extra fee for these items. Make your needs known at the time you place your reservation so that you do not have any unpleasant surprises.

If you are inspecting a room for bed bugs, then the bathroom is the best place to start. Bedbugs usually won't stay here. This is the best place to put your bags while you look around. If you have pets or children with you, ask them to wait in the bathroom too.

If the hotel you in which you are staying has a pool, find out what the policy is with regard to pool towels. Some hotels supply towels in the pool area or at the front desk. Others allow you to use the bath towels. Still others expect you to supply your own pool towels. Ask about this when making reservations, and pack accordingly.

Did you receive a newspaper outside of your hotel room this morning? If so, chances are you will be charged for it. To avoid being charged for an unwanted newspaper, take the newspaper to the front desk and inform the desk clerk that you do not wish to receive a newspaper during your stay.

What do you look for in a hotel? Do you stay in budget-friendly places, or do you prefer the high-end establishments? No matter your choice, this article has served up some great tips for making sure you end up in a comfortable hotel that suits you just fine. You want to feel like you're staying at a home away from home.