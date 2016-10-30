Terrific Travel Tips

Before you set out on your next trip, be sure to read the tips and advice written here in this article. Whether you are leaving for a weekend getaway or an extended vacation, they are sure to help keep you organized and prepared for whatever adventures your upcoming travels may bring you.

To prevent injury or illness from ruining your trip, check that your medical insurance policy applies when you are away from home - especially if you are planning a trip abroad. If you find out that you are not covered, don't worry. Check with your travel agent or online for vacation insurance.

Make sure your house does not look vacant while you are away. Coming home to find that you have been robbed would be a nightmare. If you intend to be gone for a considerable length of time, consider redirecting or having a friend pick up your mail for you.

Check out last minute travel deals. If you have the flexibility in schedule and destination, you can save a lot of money by booking your travel at the last minute. Many hotels and airlines drastically reduce prices for dates in the near future to fill seats and rooms that will otherwise go empty.

Label your things. You know all of those return address labels you have accumulated over the years? Put them to good use as labels for your items. Stick them on everything from luggage and handbags to cameras and umbrellas. In case you lose an item, it will be much easier to get it returned to you.

Choosing the right time to leave can make a big impact to how your trip starts out. By choosing a time to travel that will guarantee that the roads will be mostly clear of people one can avoid traffic. This makes a big difference especially when taking a road trip over a long distance.

Always tip the housekeeper and bell station. The typical tip is a dollar per bag of luggage and anywhere from two to five dollars per day for housekeeping. That ensures that the people in charge of your service are happy and helpful.

When traveling anywhere, don't assume that the bus service will be bad. The bus services anywhere can be very helpful. They are cheaper than a taxi of car rental service and can be utilized anywhere that you go. You also don't have to go through all the hassle of renting a car.

When using traveler's checks, be sure to cash them prior to eating out or shopping. Though lots of places will accept the checks, it can be a hassle. Rather than using these, get local currency to spend.

Travel agencies can sometimes clear out a specific airline or hotels inventory. Look in your local paper or other local publications for specials and sales. Sometimes these can be a great way to take a getaway on a budget. There will be limited amounts of these available, so act fast.

If you are not interested in striking up a conversation with your seat mates, make sure you bring along big, noise-cancelling headphones. Most people will not try to strike up a conversation with someone who is obviously not interested in talking. These have the added bonus of blocking out the sounds of babies crying or people chatting while you relax.

When traveling to a foreign country, try to learn at least a few words of the language. Knowing how to say simple phrases like "how are you", "may I have the check", or "where is the bathroom" can help tremendously as you navigate throughout your destination. It also helps the locals to see that you are making an effort, which may make them friendlier toward you.

When traveling on an airplane, make sure to drink a lot of water. Water helps keep jet-lag away and allows you to think clearer. It also decreases your potential for fatigue and dizziness. Water does not cost anything on the plane, but you can also buy a bottle when you get to the airport so you don't have to request one on board.

While traveling to new places and even old familiar places is fun and exciting, we can all use a few good ideas to keep the trip on track. If you use the tips give to you here, you should have no worries for wherever you are headed to next.